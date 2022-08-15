Water service interruption in Fina Sisu on Thursday

Share











There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 8am to 4:30pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in portions of Fina Sisu (Joeten Subdivision, Gafo Place, Tun Joaquin Doi Road, Ghoot Lane to Bayak Drive). Customers in the affected areas will experience low water pressure to no water during the outage period.

The scheduled water service interruption is to allow CUC’s contractor for the Fina Sisu Waterline Replacement Project to tap and connect the new PVC waterline to the existing 4-inch PVC main waterline along Tun Joaquin Apa Road and to cap the existing PVC pipe that is to be abandoned. Customers should expect normal water service soon after.

This project is part of the Fina Sisu Waterline Replacement Project funded by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to provide a more reliable water system. The transition work is in part of the decommissioning of the old waterline to eliminate risks of contamination and frequent line breaks.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)