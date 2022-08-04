Water service interruption on Aug. 10 in Upper San Vicente

Share











There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from 8:30am to 4:30pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers on Katbon Road, Shoko Drive, Bentana Drive, and Palu Drive in the Upper San Vicente area.

The scheduled water service interruption is to allow CUC water operators to repair service lateral leaks on Katbon Road and Shoko Drive in San Vicente. Customers should expect normal water service soon after.

For the safety of the men and women working at the jobsite, motorists are advised to proceed with caution and/or take an alternative route when traveling through the area as the shoulder of the southbound lane will be closed during the repairs.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333). (PR)