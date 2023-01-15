Water service interruptions on Wed.

Share











There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 8:30am to 4:30pm for Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in the areas of Airport Road, Lower Dandan, portions of Kannat Tabla, As Perdido, As Lito, Chalan Monsignor Martinez Road (from Shell Dandan gas station to the former ABCD Market in Kohler) and Tottotville

This will allow CUC water operators to repair a 6-inch main transmission leak and 2-inch well discharge pipe leak located in front of the DD-8 water well in Lower Dandan. Customers should expect restoration of water services soon after the repairs.

For the safety of the men and women working at the repair site, motorists are advised to take alternative routes or proceed with caution as a portion of the road way will be closed for the duration of the waterline repair.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.comlCommonwealthUtilitiesCorporationl). (PR)