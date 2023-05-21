Water service outage for Dandan TSA

Share











There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for the Dandan Tank Service Area, from 8am to 5pm, affecting parts of Dandan; Holiday Dr., Independence Lp., Natibu Pl., and Lower Dandan.

This is to intended to permanently cut, cap and abandon the old 4-inch distribution line connected to the 8-inch PVC transmission line that will be abandoned under the Isley Booster-2 transmission and Booster Pump Project at the intersection of Chalan Tun Herman Pan Road and Flame Tree Road.

Customers in the area indicated will experience low to no water pressure during these hours. Allow one to two hours after for water to pressurize back into the main line. (PR)