WEATHER ADVISORIES – March 2, 2023

High surf and rip currents

A high surf advisory is in effect until 7am Friday along north- and east-facing reefs. There is also a high risk of rip currents through Friday morning along north and east facing reefs

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large surf of 11 to 14 feet are present in north-facing reefs, 9 to 12 feet in east-facing reefs, and dangerous rip currents.

These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. The public is advised to stay out of the water along north and east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Small craft advisory

A small craft advisory is now in effect until 6am Friday…

Northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots, with gusts of up to 30 knots are expected through Thursday morning, and seas of 10 to 14 feet are expected through Friday morning along Marianas coastal waters.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. All experienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels to avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)

