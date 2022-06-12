Weeklong celebration honors the work, role of nurses

By
|
Posted on Jun 13 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres signed Friday the proclamation that designates the week of June 12-18, 2022 as CNMI Nurses Week. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

Joined by Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. acting chief executive officer Jesse M. Tudela, nurses, officials, and members of the community, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed Friday the proclamation that designates the week of June 12-18, 2022, as CNMI Nurses Week.

This comes as the CNMI Nurses Association will celebrate the week with the theme “Nurses Make A Difference” to honor the ways in which nurses strive to provide safe and quality patient care and map out the way to improve the healthcare system.

In the United States alone, there are 4.3 million professional nurses, 950,000 licensed practical/vocational nurses, over 1.5 million certified nursing assistants and 325,000 advanced nurse practitioners. That means nurses comprise the nation’s largest health care profession.

Nurses save lives 24/7 through ethical practice, safety, and quality care demonstrated to be an indispensable component in the healthcare industry. They are not only the first and primary point of contact with patients but, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when visitors were limited, nurses were often the last kind eyes a dying patient saw.

Friday’s proclamation intends to highlight the fact that the depth and breadth of the registered nursing profession meets the different and emerging health care needs of the CNMI population in a wide range of settings, and that the demand for nursing services will be greater than ever because of the aging of the population, the continuing expansion of life-sustaining technology, the explosive growth of home health care services, and the establishment of compact licensure agreement between states and telehealth.

It recognizes that more qualified nurses will be needed in the future to meet the increasingly complex needs of health care consumers in this community and that the cost-effective, safe, and quality health care services provided by nurses will be an ever more important and valuable component of the U.S. health care delivery system in the future.

The American Nurses Association and the CNMI Nursing Association are working to chart a new course for a healthy nation that relies on increasing delivery of primary and preventive health care

“I urge everyone in the CNMI to join me in honoring the nurses who care for all of us by celebrating their accomplishments and efforts to improve our healthcare system. I also encourage all our residents to show our appreciation for the nation’s nurses not just during this week, but at every opportunity throughout the year,” said Torres.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support the resumption of United Airlines’ pet transportation program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 13, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune