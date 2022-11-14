WestEd to operate an Equity Assistance Center in Western Region

Share











The U.S. Department of Education has awarded WestEd and its partners, Pacific Resources for Education and Learning and Attendance Works, a $1,628,613 grant to manage the Equity Assistance Center in the Western region of the United States.

Together, the team will bring content expertise and deep knowledge of the region to manage the federal Western Educational Equity Assistance Center, which includes Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, the CNMI, Guam, Hawai’i, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The Center is one of four EACs across the nation and U.S. territories that provides technical assistance and training—upon request from school districts, state education agencies, and others—to promote equity in student access to educational opportunities and resources.

“We’re honored to have been selected to manage the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center,” Niki Sandoval, senior strategic development manager at WestEd and Center director, said. “Bringing together our collective expertise, high-quality resources, and existing partnerships will advance equitable opportunities for students throughout the region.”

WestEd has successfully led the Regional Educational Laboratory West since its inception in 1966 and has led Comprehensive Centers in the region for more than 17 years. Operating the WEEAC will continue WestEd’s legacy of aligning the work of federally funded centers to deepen impact in the Western region.

The EACs were established as the federal Desegregation Assistance Centers under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The EAC program is one of the longest-standing technical assistance initiatives in the Department of Education and strives to ensure that all students have equitable access to learning opportunities, regardless of race, sex, national origin, or religion.

As the WEEAC’s operators, WestEd and its partners will play a central role in resolving civil rights conflicts that arise in the Western region and promoting social justice and equity for students. (PR)

