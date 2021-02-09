Wink Tea & Cake opens in Garapan

By
|
Posted on Feb 10 2021
Share

Wink Tea & Cake is located in the Family Store building across Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan. (Mark Rabago)

At newly opened Wink Tea & Cake in Garapan, you can have your cake and eat it too. Their drinks are also as amazing, making them the new go-to place for the island’s youth.

Owner Zhang Lian Peng opened the pastel-colored tea house last Jan. 9 to give Saipan residents a new take on tea and fruit drinks, which he says are 100% natural and without any additives.

“On Saipan there are no real tea houses. Nowadays, the younger generation in Asian countries enjoy going to tea houses and hanging out with their friends. And that trend is slowly happening here and we want to be at the forefront of…that trend on Saipan,” he said.

A few weeks since opening, Wink Tea & Cake has enamored itself with customers due to its popular Cloud Tea selections that come in mango, grape, pineapple, strawberry, dragon fruit, and watermelon flavors. Zhang said Cloud Tea is not like any other drink on island as they use a cheese and cream concoction as a topping, giving the first layer of the drink a cloud-like appearance.

At any given day, the establishment also makes tiramisu, chocolate, and other fancy cakes in-house that complement the array of drinks they serve. Zhang’s wife, Chen Lin Lin, makes the cake and she definitely knows her craft. She even went to China to enroll in a nine-week course in making custom cakes.

Baker Chen Lin Lin with one of her impressive cake creations. (Mark Rabago)

Before Wink Tea & Cake, Zhang used to operate a Chinese restaurant called Serene Restaurant at the same location. It used to be a favorite of Chinese and Korean tourists, but sales slowly went down a year ago and then fell down a proverbial cliff when the COVID-19 pandemic put the tourism industry at a complete standstill.

“But even before the pandemic, we already planned to change our business into a tea house. Let’s just say COVID-19 hastened the switch,” said Zhang.

A couple of things were already going for Zhang even before they opened Wink Tea & Cake. One is the strategic location, which is right at the heart of Saipan’s main tourist district of Garapan. Second is their willingness to try something new; and third is their commitment to serving the local clientele.

Wink Tea & Cake’s Mango Cloudtea and tiramisu and chocolate cakes. (Mark Rabago)

“Under the pandemic, business is still good. No tourists but a lot of locals when they come here they more often than not come back. Majority are teenagers and they eventually invite their whole family to try us out. They all seem to like our cakes and the drinks. It also helps, I guess, that our little tea house is close to Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan and Hyatt Regency Saipan where a lot of events are still happening,” he added.

Wink Tea & Cake also has a current promotion where anybody who shares images of Wink Tea & Cake on social media will get a free drink (limit one free drink per customer).

At the end of the day, Zhang said he just wants to give the local community a new experience and his tea house and cake shop is definitely something new and fresh on the island. “Try our new drinks and cakes at Wink Tea. You won’t regret it,” he said.

Wink Tea & Cake is located in the Family Store building across Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan. It is open from Monday to Sunday, 10am-10pm. For more information, call 233-4965 or reach them through their Facebook page.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - February 10, 2021

Posted On Feb 10 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Join the cleanup at Marine Beach this Saturday

Posted On Feb 04 2021
plant

#Plant500Marianas extended until Feb. 14

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Project HOPE: Healthy Oceans & People Empowerment

Posted On Jan 28 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

February 10, 2021, 11:54 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune