With 25 new positives, CNMI total now at 812

Share











A total of 25 more individuals were identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 812.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced yesterday that the new cases were found through surveillance testing conducted on Nov. 28, and have since been isolated and are being monitored.

CHCC also reported that there are 374 active cases of COVID-19 right now and six active hospitalizations. Of the six, five are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated, and no one is on a ventilator.

Of the 25 new cases, three were found through community-based testing and 22 through contact tracing. By vaccination status, of the 25, six were fully vaccinated, eight were unvaccinated, six were partially vaccinated, and five were ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 521 new cases. Of the 521, 240 were found through contact tracing, 269 through community-based testing, and 12 through travel testing.

As for its vaccination updates, CHCC reported that 519 COVID-19 shots were administered on Nov. 29, bringing the CNMI’s vaccination rate to 85.9%. Getting vaccinated, and the CNMI’s high vaccination rate “affords the community more protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said CHCC.

For testing efforts, a total of 350 tests were conducted on Nov. 28 comprising surveillance and travel testing.

Registering for community-based testing can be done at covidtesting.chcc.health. There is no code needed to register, and if no dates are showing then all slots have been filled. More dates will be announced, said CHCC in its news release.

CHCC said its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the new cases, and added that “this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

If you have concerns regarding possible exposure to a case, CHCC asks you to call its contact tracers no later than 9pm at (670) 285-1942, (670) 286-1710, or (670) 286-1729.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks you to see your health care provider or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.