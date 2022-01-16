With additional funding, CUC closer to 24-hour drinking water on Saipan

By
|
Posted on Jan 17 2022

Tag:
Share

The CNMI will be receiving close to $21 million a year for five years until 2026 through funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that will go to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s water and wastewater projects, moving CUC a step closer to its goal of achieving 24-hour “palatable” drinking water on Saipan.

CUC executive director Gary Camacho disclosed this in a brief interview Wednesday, during which he also said that achieving 24-hour drinking water on Saipan has been a goal of CUC for many years now.

“We’re very excited that it looks like the EPA will continue to support and increase the funding source, potentially, for our water [and] wastewater programs over the next five years. …That really should give us much closer or the ability to achieve 24-hour palatable drinking water on the island of Saipan in that period,” said Camacho. “It’s been an effort by many people over many years, and it looks like, finally, that we’re starting to see the opportunity for these goals to [come to] fruition.”

Separately, in a Dec. 5, 2021, news release on his official website, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) announced that the first-year allotment of water and sewer funding for the CNMI from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is $20,794,000.

“The IIJA will provide this funding, particularly aimed at historically underserved communities, annually for five years, through 2026,” Sablan wrote.

This funding is in addition to Clean Water Act and Safe Drinking Water Act funding that CUC receives from the U.S. Congress yearly.

Sablan further disclosed in his release that 24-hour water for “virtually all Marianas households” was achieved through funding formula changes he advocated for in 2010.

Next up for the CNMI? Water that is not only “potable” but also “palatable,” wrote Sablan. “That means not only free of bacteria and other harmful substances, but clear and good tasting right out of the tap. Now we have the money to reach this goal,” he added.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

CUC: 7,360 accounts already have $500 credit on their accounts

Posted On Dec 17 2021
, By
0

$500 bonus for retirees, $500 voucher for CUC residential accounts

Posted On Dec 06 2021
, By
0

To lessen in-person contact, CUC launches billing kiosks

Posted On Dec 03 2021
, By
0

CUC’s FAC remains the same in December

Posted On Dec 01 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 17, 2022, 9:37 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 11 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune