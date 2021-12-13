Woman accuses dental clinic of burning her child’s face

By
|
Posted on Dec 14 2021
A woman is suing the Seventh-day Adventist Dental Clinic and others in Superior Court, claiming that the clinic’s negligence resulted in her child’s face being burned, leaving her with a disfigured facial scar.

Daelina Aguon, through attorney Joseph Horey, is suing the Seventh-day Adventist Dental Clinic and Dr. Steven Debulgado on the grounds of negligence after her daughter’s face was allegedly burned by one of the machines that was used during a procedure back in 2020.

Aguon, on behalf of her minor child, is suing for unspecified damages for alleged pain, suffering, and emotional distress.

According to the lawsuit, back on Jan. 15, 2020, the child visited the SDA clinic to have silver crowns put on some of her teeth. The crown application procedure was performed by Debulgado.

As the child was getting the silver crown put on, the “hot metal applicator machine” allegedly burned her face, creating a large open lesion at the corner of her mouth. However, because the child was under anesthesia, she was allegedly unaware that her face was being burned by the machine. According to the lawsuit, neither Debulgado nor any of the other employees noticed that the child’s face was being burned by the machine.

When the anesthesia wore off, the child became aware of her injury, and suffered acute pain, suffering and distress, the lawsuit stated. The child’s wound gradually healed, but continued to cause discomfort and distress to her for several weeks.

The lawsuit said that, as the wound healed, it left a disfiguring facial scar, which remains to this day.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
