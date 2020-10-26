Woman allegedly threatened man with box cutter

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $15,000 cash bail on a woman who was arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a box cutter.

Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $15,000 cash bail on Yaping She for an alleged attempt to assault a man with a box cutter last week in Susupe.

Bogdan remanded She to the Department of Corrections and ordered her to return to court on Oct. 28 at 9am for a preliminary hearing and on Nov. 10 at 9am for an arraignment.

She, who was charged with assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace, was represented by assistant public defender Vina Seelam, while assistant attorney general Erin Toolan appeared for the government.

According court documents, the victim was outside a massage parlor establishment when he saw She heading toward him. The victim said he greeted her and that She allegedly responded that she was going to cut him.

She, who had a yellow box cutter in her right hand, allegedly lunged at the victim several times with the box cutter. The victim said She also pulled down her face mask and threatened to spit on him. The victim then called the police.

When police arrived, the two responding officers repeatedly told She to drop the box cutter but she allegedly refused to do so and also reportedly bad-mouthed the officers.

One of the officers pulled out his firearm but pointed it at the ground before again instructing She to put the box cutter down. That was when She put the box cutter down and was then arrested. (Kimberly A. Bautista)