Woman allegedly threatened man with box cutter

By
|
Posted on Oct 27 2020
Share

The Superior Court has imposed a $15,000 cash bail on a woman who was arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a box cutter.

Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $15,000 cash bail on Yaping She for an alleged attempt to assault a man with a box cutter last week in Susupe.

Bogdan remanded She to the Department of Corrections and ordered her to return to court on Oct. 28 at 9am for a preliminary hearing and on Nov. 10 at 9am for an arraignment.

She, who was charged with assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace, was represented by assistant public defender Vina Seelam, while assistant attorney general Erin Toolan appeared for the government.

According court documents, the victim was outside a massage parlor establishment when he saw She heading toward him. The victim said he greeted her and that She allegedly responded that she was going to cut him.

She, who had a yellow box cutter in her right hand, allegedly lunged at the victim several times with the box cutter. The victim said She also pulled down her face mask and threatened to spit on him. The victim then called the police.

When police arrived, the two responding officers repeatedly told She to drop the box cutter but she allegedly refused to do so and also reportedly bad-mouthed the officers.

One of the officers pulled out his firearm but pointed it at the ground before again instructing She to put the box cutter down. That was when She put the box cutter down and was then arrested. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - October 23, 2020

Posted On Oct 23 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2020

Posted On Oct 19 2020

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

Saving our Corals: Eyes of the Reef Marianas

Posted On Oct 15 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 27, 2020, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune