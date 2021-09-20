Woman missing since Sept. 17

A photo provided by the Department of Public Safety shows the missing woman, Liona Charley. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Department of Public Safety continues to search for a woman who has been reported missing since Sept. 17.

According to DPS spokesperson Dre Pangelinan, Liona Charley, a 44-year-old Kosraean woman, is believed to have gone missing around the first week of September. However, the family only reported Charley missing on Sept. 17.

As of yesterday, police had no updates on the whereabouts of Charley and are looking to members of the community to share any information they may have about the individual, Pangelinan said.

Saipan Tribune tried to reach out to family members of the missing individual but they declined to comment on the situation.

According to a DPS press statement, the department received a call at about 10:51am last Friday, Sept. 17, about a missing person in San Antonio. Police were immediately dispatched to the caller, who told police that his mother, Charley, had not been home since Sunday, Sept. 4.

The son mentioned that Charley came home sometime around 10pm that night and became upset with his siblings. Then, sometime around 11pm, Charley left the residence and hasn’t returned home since.

According to Charley’s son, she frequently leaves the residence but always returns home.

The family stated that Charley was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black skirt.

DPS is encouraging anyone who may know, or has any information on the whereabouts of Charley, to call 911. “Her safety is of utmost concern to the department and her family members,” DPS stated.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
