Woman out on probation is summoned back to court

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has summoned back to court a woman who is out on probation and had been previously convicted of methamphetamine use and possession of a firearm after she allegedly tested positive again for methamphetamine use and for diluting a urine sample.

U.S Probation Officer Specialist Gregory F. Arriola filed last week a petition for summons against Vickilyn Ramonica Manglona Teregeyo, saying that Teregeyo’s probation should be revoked after she failed to comply with her release conditions. Teregeyo allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and diluted a urine sample.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has since granted the requests and ordered a summons to be issued against Teregeyo.

According to court documents, Teregeyo was initially sentenced to an imprisonment term of one year and 18 days followed by a three-year term of supervised release, with specific conditions that included not to use a controlled substance and to submit to drug tests, among others.

On Sept. 24, 2020, a petition for summons was filed against her for tampering with a sweat patch, submitting a diluted urine sample, and testing positive for the use of methamphetamine on two occasions.

Instead of revoking her supervised release, the court admonished Tergeyo and amended her conditions. Since then, there were several more instances when Teregeyo was found violating her probation conditions, including positive drug tests and submitting diluted urine sample for testing.

Tergeyo’s probation was finally revoked on March 26, 2021, and she was ordered to serve three months imprisonment, followed by 33 months of supervised release.

Soon after being released once more on probation, Teregeyo again admitted to using methamphetamine in November 2021. The court again chose to admonish Teregeyo instead of revoking her term of supervised release.

A few months later, Teregeyo again tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC, and tampered with a sweat patch, followed by another positive drug test.

Her release was revoked again on March 30, 2022 and she was ordered to serve three months imprisonment, followed by 27 months of supervised release. Also, Teregeyo was ordered to serve three months under the home detention with an ankle monitor.

Still, Teregeyo again tested positive for methamphetamine and had removed a drug test sweat patch without permission.

It is worth noting the report was submitted after Teregeyo’s probation had already been revoked by the court.

Her probation conditions were again modified on Feb. 13, 2023 to include three months under the home detention component of the Location Moniyoring Program after Teregeyo admitted to using methamphetamine on Jan. 7, 2023.