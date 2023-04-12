AFTER ALLEGEDLY TESTING POSITIVE FOR METH

Woman out on probation is summoned back to court

By
|
Posted on Apr 13 2023
Share

The U.S. District Court for the NMI has summoned back to court a woman who is out on probation and had been previously convicted of methamphetamine use and possession of a firearm after she allegedly tested positive again for methamphetamine use and for diluting a urine sample.

U.S Probation Officer Specialist Gregory F. Arriola filed last week a petition for summons against Vickilyn Ramonica Manglona Teregeyo, saying that Teregeyo’s probation should be revoked after she failed to comply with her release conditions. Teregeyo allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and diluted a urine sample.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has since granted the requests and ordered a summons to be issued against Teregeyo.

According to court documents, Teregeyo was initially sentenced to an imprisonment term of one year and 18 days followed by a three-year term of supervised release, with specific conditions that included not to use a controlled substance and to submit to drug tests, among others.

On Sept. 24, 2020, a petition for summons was filed against her for tampering with a sweat patch, submitting a diluted urine sample, and testing positive for the use of methamphetamine on two occasions.

Instead of revoking her supervised release, the court admonished Tergeyo and amended her conditions. Since then, there were several more instances when Teregeyo was found violating her probation conditions, including positive drug tests and submitting diluted urine sample for testing.

Tergeyo’s probation was finally revoked on March 26, 2021, and she was ordered to serve three months imprisonment, followed by 33 months of supervised release.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona

Soon after being released once more on probation, Teregeyo again admitted to using methamphetamine in November 2021. The court again chose to admonish Teregeyo instead of revoking her term of supervised release.

A few months later, Teregeyo again tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC, and tampered with a sweat patch, followed by another positive drug test.

Her release was revoked again on March 30, 2022 and she was ordered to serve three months imprisonment, followed by 27 months of supervised release. Also, Teregeyo was ordered to serve three months under the home detention with an ankle monitor.

Still, Teregeyo again tested positive for methamphetamine and had removed a drug test sweat patch without permission.

It is worth noting the report was submitted after Teregeyo’s probation had already been revoked by the court.

Her probation conditions were again modified on Feb. 13, 2023 to include three months under the home detention component of the Location Moniyoring Program after Teregeyo admitted to using methamphetamine on Jan. 7, 2023.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you think the Palacios administration’s explanation for terminating the Marianas Southern Airways contract adequate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 13, 2023, 7:07 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune