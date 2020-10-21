Yamagishi secures MGA October Ace

By
|
Posted on Oct 22 2020
Calvin Yamagishi, seen here competing in a local tournament last year, won the Marianas Golf Association October Ace. (Contributed Photo)

Marianas Golf Association tournament coordinator Calvin Yamagishi was awarded the October Ace after beating Gus Palacios in a scorecard tiebreak in last weekend’s tournament at the Kingfisher Golf Links.

Yamagishi and Palacios recorded identical net scores of 70, one stroke behind October Ace top finisher Joey Dela Cruz, who fired a net 69. The 10-handicapper Dela Cruz posted a 39 on the front nine and 40 on the back for a gross 79, but since he had already won the August Ace, the second best placer got this month’s award. Yamagishi, a 16-handicapper, played better in the first nine holes with his 41 compared to Palacios’ 48 and still edged his foe in the last nine, 45-46 for a gross 86. Palacios owns a 24 handicap to end up with a gross 94.

Besides Palacios, Yamagishi, and Dela Cruz, 22 other MGA members joined last Oct. 17’s competition at the Talafofo course, including closest to the pin winners Chris Groves, John Terlaje, Dung Tenorio, and Paul Kaipat.

Participants in the Marianas Golf Association October Ace tournament pose for group photo before heading out to course at the Kingfisher Golf Links last Saturday. (Contributed Photo)

Kaipat made the KP in hole No. 15, while Groves, Terlaje, and Tenorio had the same feat in holes No. 6, 8, and 11, respectively.

Meanwhile, MGA has a new member in Jerry Lin, who debuted last weekend with a net 77 score that put him in a tie for No. 15 to No. 18 place with Chris Leon Guerrero, Ned Norita, and Terlaje. MGA also had five guest players—Larry Philip, Peter Mendiola, Mr. PC, John Cepeda, and Sylvester Javier—participating in the October Ace event.

The association is halfway through the 2020-2021 season that started in May, but MGA is still accepting membership. New members annual fee is $40 and returning members is $30.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
