Editor’s Note: The following is a message from Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to the CNMI’s public and private school graduates:

To our graduating students across the CNMI, I offer my congratulations and commend your achievements and accomplishments that brought you to Graduation Day.

In the past four years, you were constantly tested in and out of the classroom. In addition to the challenges posed by everyday life as a student, you’ve endured the harshest weather our islands have ever seen with two super typhoons and you survived a global pandemic.

Our Commonwealth will be stronger because of the challenges you faced in your formative years. The men and women of my generation will one day sleep well in this world and the next, secure in the knowledge that the CNMI will be in your capable hands.

Your future begins today.

Our public and private schools did their best to provide you with the tools you’ll need to succeed in the world. What you chose to do with your skills is up to you. When you receive your diploma, you can continue your education here and abroad, you can serve our nation’s armed forces, you can enter our local workforce or leave in search of greener pastures.

For those who stay, know that your community needs you. We need your heart, we need your strength and we need your dedication to keep our Commonwealth great. Without you, the enduring story of our people and our culture will fade away. The future of our islands truly rests with you.

While many of you will depart for the mainland, take with you your Marianas pride. Never forget who you are, remember the islands you call home and cherish the culture that connects our people across continents and oceans. We pray you hold close your memories of our home and that you return to our shores to lead our people when your heart beckons.

Congratulations and God bless!

Arnold I. Palacios (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Arnold I. Palacios is the lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.