Youth Congress swears in three new members 

Oct 10 2022

Youth sens. Zenn Ichiro E. Tomokane, Tamisha Lia DB Sablan, and Ysabella Nikonia Rita V. Palacios pose with Youth Congress speaker Yurihana DLG Sasamoto, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), vice speaker Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan), Reps. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), and Leila Staffler (D-Saipan), Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan), Education Commissioner Alfred B. Ada, and Board of Education vice chair Antonio L. Borja. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The 18th CNMI Youth Congress welcomed new additions into their ranks last month with the swearing-in of three new members—Zenn Ichiro E. Tomokane, Tamisha Lia DB Sablan, and Ysabella Nikonia Rita V. Palacios—who were sworn in by Youth Congress speaker Yurihana DLG Sasamoto.

Tomokane, Sablan, and Palacios fill the seats of former youth senator Easton Dela Cruz, former vice speaker Liekeila’akata Iakopo, and former speaker Cielo G. Long. All three senators have left the Commonwealth for educational and career opportunities.

Attending last month’ ceremony were Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), vice speaker Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan), House floor leader Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan), minority leader of the House and former Youth Congress senator Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), and Rep. Leila Staffler (D-Saipan). Representing the Senate as a whole was Senate floor leader Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan). In addition to the family and friends of the new senators, Commissioner of Education Dr. Alfred B. Ada and Board of Education vice chair Antonio L. Borja attended the swearing-in ceremony together with principals and vice-principals of the schools of the new members.

In their privileged statements, each senator took he time to address those in attendance and offer gratitude. “I am beyond excited to be working with you all and look forward to everything the Youth Congress has to offer,” said Tomokane who originally ran for the seat he now occupies in last year’s Youth Congress election. He is from Marianas High School.

Palacios, a 10th grader at Tinian Jr.-Sr. High School who is the youngest member of the body expressed her enthusiasm and excitement, saying, “I am looking forward to collaborating with all of my colleagues for the remaining term of the 18th … Youth Congress, and this will be a valuable learning experience for me.”

Sablan, who also serves as Kagman High School’s student council president said, “Thank you to my family and friends for all the unconditional support that you have shown me. I wouldn’t be here today without you all.” Like the other three, she also expressed her optimism at the task ahead of representing her peers in the Youth Congress. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

