Yumul reintroduces SOCA bill

By
|
Posted on Jan 26 2023

Tag:
Share

Ralph N. Yumul

Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) has re-introduced a bill that he had introduced in the previous 22nd Legislature, which establishes the process for the delivery of a governor’s State of the Commonwealth Address.

Yumul stated in his legislation, House Bill 23-4, that given the competing interests and the absence of a formalized process to schedule a SOCA, particularly a live SOCA, clear legislation is needed to set out some of the basic steps in scheduling the annual delivery of a SOCA to the Legislature.

In order to address this need to establish a straightforward process for scheduling a SOCA in place of traditional methods that can be inconsistently applied, he said his legislation creates a statutory, yet flexible, process for scheduling the annual delivery of a SOCA, particularly when the SOCA is delivered live.

Under the bill, the governor shall deliver an annual SOCA to the Legislature no later than March of any calendar year, and may present the SOCA live, recorded, or in writing.

A written or recorded SOCA shall be transmitted by the governor to the Senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives for delivery to legislative members.

Prior to any live SOCA, the governor shall give written notice of a proposed date and time to both the Senate president and House speaker no later than 45 days prior to the proposed date in order for the Legislature to consider a joint resolution setting out the time and place for the SOCA.

If such a resolution fails to pass in both houses of the Legislature, the governor shall submit only a written or recorded SOCA.

Last Nov. 30, the House passed similar legislation, House Bill 22-119, that Yumul introduced and was co-sponsored by House majority members.

An impasse, however, occurred last October when the Senate and House adopted different dates and venues for SOCA. This prompted then-governor Ralph DLG Torres to cancel his planned SOCA at Kensington Hotel Saipan indefinitely.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

House passes SOCA bill

Posted On Dec 01 2022
, By
0

House expected to discuss SOCA bill today

Posted On Nov 30 2022
, By
0

Torres says he may proceed with SOCA after election

Posted On Nov 07 2022
, By
Ralph
0

Torres postpones SOCA delivery—again

Posted On Oct 31 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 26, 2023, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:12 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune