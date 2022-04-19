COVID UPDATE

Zero hospitalization; 19 new cases

By
|
Posted on Apr 20 2022
Share

Nineteen additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,221 cases since March 28, 2020. A duplicate was deleted.

As of April 18, 2022, there were zero individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Of the 19 new cases, seven were identified on April 11; two on April 12; five on April 14; two on April 15, 2022 (one on Tinian); two on April 16; and one on April 17, 2022

From April 11 – April 17, 2022, there were zero new hospitalizations.

Of the total number of cases identified in the CNMI, there have already been 11,177 recoveries; 10 active cases; and 34 COVID-19-related deaths

A total of 10,346 of these cases were identified via community testing and 875 via travel testing.

The next report will be on April 25, 2022

A total of 1,148 COVID-19 tests were conducted April 11-17, 2022: 371 on April 11; 151 on April 12; 47 on April 13, 2022317 on April 14; 209 on April 15; 37 on April 16; and 16 on April 17.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Report your COVID-19 positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting within 5 days of your positive test result for a copy of your quarantine completion certificate.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. For a guidebook on how to live COVID-19 safe, visit www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 20, 2022, 6:05 AM
Rain
Rain
24°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune