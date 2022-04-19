Zero hospitalization; 19 new cases

Share











Nineteen additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,221 cases since March 28, 2020. A duplicate was deleted.

As of April 18, 2022, there were zero individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Of the 19 new cases, seven were identified on April 11; two on April 12; five on April 14; two on April 15, 2022 (one on Tinian); two on April 16; and one on April 17, 2022

From April 11 – April 17, 2022, there were zero new hospitalizations.

Of the total number of cases identified in the CNMI, there have already been 11,177 recoveries; 10 active cases; and 34 COVID-19-related deaths

A total of 10,346 of these cases were identified via community testing and 875 via travel testing.

The next report will be on April 25, 2022

A total of 1,148 COVID-19 tests were conducted April 11-17, 2022: 371 on April 11; 151 on April 12; 47 on April 13, 2022317 on April 14; 209 on April 15; 37 on April 16; and 16 on April 17.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Report your COVID-19 positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting within 5 days of your positive test result for a copy of your quarantine completion certificate.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. For a guidebook on how to live COVID-19 safe, visit www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468. (PR)