Flags raised at Airport Field for 9/11 first responders, servicemen

U.S. flags are raised at the CPA Airport Field by student-volunteers from Marianas High School, Grace Christian Academy, and Mt. Carmel School yesterday to pay homage to the servicemen who responded to 911 and remember those who died during the tragic incident. (Erwin Encinares)

Student-volunteers coming from Marianas High School, Grace Christian Academy, and Mt. Carmel School helped raise flags at the CPA Airport Field yesterday for today’s start of the weeklong commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 incident as well as honor past and current servicemen.

The event is dubbed “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” and is hosted by the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.

The flags were purchased by local businesses of the CNMI and by various people who wish to support the purpose of the event, which is to honor those who responded during the 9/11 tragedy in Sept. 11, 2001 as well as servicemen who had and continue to defend the nation’s freedom.

Eunice Angeles, program specialist of Corporate Affairs for the Tan Holdings Corp., shared how important it is for 9/11 to be remembered.

“This is important because this event [9/11] does not only happen here in the U.S., it happens all around the world. It’s something that everybody should be aware of,” she said. “It’s not just a fight against terrorism, its also a fight for freedom, it’s a fight for those who have sacrificed their lives for their own countries.”

Angeles also points out that the event is not specifically for honoring the servicemen of the USA, but also that of the other countries who are the first to respond in the face of danger. “These flags are not just honoring Americans. Some people have dedicated the flags to honor heroes from their own countries as well,” said Angeles.

Secretary of the executive director of the Veteran’s Affairs Office, Jennifer de Leon Guerrero, thinks that the upcoming event is brilliant.

“For them to come up with an idea to honor everybody, not only my late husband who is a veteran himself but also the others that have gone through a lot with war and other servicemen who are battling PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder),” said Guerrero. “It’s really heartwarming just to see all these flags up here.”

The opening ceremony of the “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” would be held today at the CPA Airport Field, at 4pm with guest speaker Duane Samian, from the Department of Homeland Security.

Flags can be purchased during the opening ceremony today or from any of the Shirley’s Coffee Shops (Susupe and Garapan) and iShops all around Saipan. The flags would be distributed to their respective purchasers after the closing ceremonies on Sept. 13.

Proceeds of the event would go to the financing of the needs of veterans and soldiers who are suffering from PTSD.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

