OWWA serves an estimated 200 Filipinos on first day

Posted on Jul 19 2023

Volunteers pose with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration representatives Mercedes M. Ilano, Prescilla Pamela Flores, and Zara Zita P. Reyes, at the Sun Palace Hotel in Susupe. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

The first day of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s outreach in the CNMI last Monday saw the visiting team service a rough estimate of 200 individuals at the Sun Palace in Susupe.

Priscilla Pamela Flores, who is the chief of the Membership Processing Center and is one of the three Philippine-based OWWA representatives who are on island, believes they had a rough estimate of 200 some individuals who went to Sun Palace to either register or renew their OWWA memberships on their first day alone. In addition, there were also renewals and payments made.

The total numbers of applicants have not been finalized and that can’t be done until the end date. Flores said she hopes to accomplish all they came to do this week before the operation end date on Saturday.

The last OWWA visit to Saipan saw an estimated 800 individuals who availed of their services. Since 2019, there has been no OWWA visit to Saipan, making the trip the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked how existing members may renew their membership when OWWA doesn’t visit the CNMI, Flores said they do have a mobile app that also does membership renewals, but usually members renew their membership when on a trip to the Philippines.

Along with Flores, the other two representatives are OWWA IV Overseas Operations Coordination Service’s Mercedes Ilano, and administrative assistant III Zara Zita Reyes from the Fund and Investment Management Office.

While representatives are here, OWWA will be offering, a chance for interested individuals to become OWWA members—so they could avail of the many benefits that come with it—and will also be allowing existing members to renew their membership. Service operation hours continue this week until July 22, 2023, from 8:30am to 5pm.

A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

