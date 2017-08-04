Senate reluctantly OKs land compensation bill

Tinian, Rota senators not happy with appropriation
Despite the strong reluctance of Tinian and Rota senators, the bill that would pay off the CNMI government’s largest and oldest land compensation obligations on Saipan passed the Senate yesterday.

House Bill 20-103, which appropriates $20.7 million to address the multiple land compensation lawsuits against the CNMI government, passed the Senate on handy vote of 7-1.

That came after several senators expressed disappointment upon learning that land compensation disputes on Tinian and Rota were not addressed in the bill. Sen. Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian) was absent from yesterday’s session.

Sen. Paul Mangloña (Ind-Rota), who gave the lone dissenting vote, attempted to insert a floor amendment to re-allocate $7 million each to both Public School System and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., but this was not entertained, resulting in him not supporting the bill.

Deliberations at the House of Representatives did not include land compensations for Rota residents—a fact that bothered Sen. Steve Mesngon (R-Rota).

“Rota residents’ land compensations are long overdue as well,” he said, adding that the same goes for Tinian residents.

Mesngon yielded the floor by asking for support for land compensation payments for the residents of Rota as well.

Sen. Teresita Santos (R-Rota) expressed the same sentiments as Mesngon. She said that although she supports the intent of HB 20-103, land compensation disputes also affect the residents of Rota.

“Some have already passed away without receiving anything, “ said Santos.

Sen. Francisco Borja (R-Tinian) voted yes for the bill’s passage but, before casting his vote, said that he “would not support future business gross revenue tax appropriations if Tinian is not included.”

Sen. Francisco Cruz (R-Tinian) said, “Tinian also deserves payments.”

Mangloña expressed belief that poor resource management is the main problem.

“Priority [of land compensation] payments should not be based on who goes to court first,” said Mangloña. “Let’s do this bill right. Once we pay this [amount], there won’t be money left for other [jurisdictions].”

According to an earlier interview with House Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Angel Demapan (R-Saipan), if the bill passes, it would relieve the Commonwealth government of millions of accruing land interest annually. With the accruing interest, the land compensation dispute would continually rise to absurd amounts if not taken cared of immediately.

Superior Court Judge pro tempore Alberto C. Lamorena III earlier ordered the Commonwealth government to pay the Maria Mangabao estate $16.3 million by Aug. 18, 2017—a deadline that prompted most senators to pass the bill despite opposition.

HB 20-103 now heads to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for signing.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

