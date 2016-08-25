SSHS’ Miura gets presidential award for Math and Science teachers

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching recognized the efforts made by Saipan Southern High School’s Dora Borja Miura as an educator. She won the award representing the U.S. territories.

Miura was among the more than 100 Mathematics and Science teachers that were given the PAEMST award, which is administered by the National Science Foundation through the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Miura, according to the PAEMST website, has been part of the CNMI Public School System for more than 20 years where she also taught at the then San Antonio Elementary School and for the last seven as an advanced algebra and geometry teacher at SSHS.

She was also a CNMI distance education high school geometry instructor and a Math methods adjunct instructor at the Northern Marianas College. She is one of the outgoing officers of SSHS’ Parent-Teacher-Student Association where she served as secretary.

“I am honored to represent the many exceptional teachers in mathematics. I believe this award promotes the teaching profession and encourages our best and brightest to consider this career,” Miura was quoted on the PAEMST website.

Her job as an educator goes beyond the classroom as she holds daily lunch and afterschool peer tutoring groups that help struggling students to improve on their Math skills and understanding of the subject. Top students help her in the afterschool program.

Miura is also one of the movers in having a CNMI-wide mathematics competition that aims to have all students in the Commonwealth to appreciate math more. She shared her research about ethnomathematics, which studies the relationship between Math and culture especially CNMI students, to other PSS instructors.

Miura graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration at Georgetown University and earned her Masters in Education Administration at University of Hawaii at Manoa, the same institution where she finished her Doctorate in Education.

She is a certified CNMI elementary and high school teacher and was named the 2016 CNMI State Teacher of the Year.