0 hospitalizations; 18 new cases

Share











As of May 2, 2022, there were zero individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

From April 25 – May 1, 2022, there were zero new hospitalizations

Eighteen additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 11,281 cases since March 28, 2020.

Of the 18 cases, seven were identified on April 25; two on April 26; one on April 27; five on April 28; and one each on April 29 and 30 and on May 1.

Of the 11,281 total cases identified in the CNMI, there have already been 11,238 recoveries, nine active cases, and 34 COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 10,375 were identified via community testing and 906 via travel testing.

The next Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. report will be on May 9, 2022.

As of May 2, 2022, a total of 23,104 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered; of the eligible population, 61.9% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 1,286 COVID-19 tests were conducted from April 25 to May 1, 2022:

• 475 on April 25, 2022

• 144 on April 26, 2022

• 30 on April 27, 2022

• 359 on April 28, 2022

• 232 on April 29, 2022

• 28 on April 30, 2022

• 18 on May 1, 2022

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Report your COVID-19 positive test result online at www.staysafecnmi.com/self-reporting within 5 days of your positive test result for a copy of your quarantine completion certificate.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. For a guidebook on how to live COVID-19 safe, visit www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe.

CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. People considered high risk (e.g., history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, or cancer, or over the age of 65), immunocompromised persons, or unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination, which includes additional doses for individuals who are immunocompromised or booster doses for those who are eligible. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or call (670) 682-7468.

Individuals aged 18 or older are eligible to avail of a booster shot; 12- to 17-year-olds can avail of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot. Individuals aged 50 or older or certain individuals who are immunocompromised can avail of a second booster shot.

Data show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

Free COVID-19 testing is available by registering at https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register. Pre-registration is highly recommended. Reserve your slot to get tested before you line up and all slots are filled.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19. (Saipan Tribune)