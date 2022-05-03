Paire reaches finals of Youth Spring League

By
|
Posted on May 04 2022
Share

Paire Football Club’s Alana Hayes, left, dribbles in front of a Kanoa Football Club defender during their girls U13 playoff game in the TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League 2022 last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.(MICHAELA PANGANIBAN)

Paire Football Club advanced to the finals of both the girls and boys U13 divisions of the TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League 2022 after prevailing in their playoff matches last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

In the girls U13 division, Paire nipped Kanoa-1, 5-4, to move into the championship game against Southern United FC, which eased past TanHoldings FC-1 in another semis match, 7-2.

Alana Hayes delivered a hat-trick in Paire’s close win, but it was Phoenix’s Gross goal in the 25th minute that brought the team to the finale. Hayes made her three goals in succession, as she scored in the first, eighth, and 10th minute, while Beatrice Gross added one in the 15th before her older sister recorded the go-ahead late in the second half. Lynn Ha Ye had a pair for Kanoa-1, while Aubrey White and Eliskristiana Iglecias contributed one apiece.

In the other semis game, Southern United banked on Rosie Saralu’s four goals to top TanHoldings-1. Saralu scored the four goals in the streak in the second half, while Selena Atalig, Briannie Echalico, and Kalia Mendiola chipped in one each. TanHoldings-1’s twin goals were courtesy of Xyriel Pascual.

Southern United, Paire, Kanoa-1, and TanHoldings-1 fought for the two finals berths in the division after placing in the Top 4 in the single-round robin regular season. Southern finished on top with a 6-0-1 win-draw-loss record and was followed by Paire (5-0-2), Kanoa-1 (5-0-2), and TanHoldings-1 (4-1-2).

Paire and TanHoldings will meet this Saturday at 2:45pm for the division championship.

Matansa (4-0-3), MP United (1-1-5), Kanoa-2 (1-0-6), and TanHoldings-2 (0-2-5) played in other playoff matches last Saturday and will return to the pitch this weekend for the consolation games. Matansa, after downing TanHoldings-2, will square off with Kanoa-2 for the fifth place honors. Kanoa-2 won over MP United, 7-0, to advance to the battle for fifth place game, while the latter will take on TanHoldings-2 for the No. 7 spot in the rankings. Kanoa-1 and TanHoldings-1 will slug it out for the third place honors.

Meanwhile, it will be Paire and MP United Pink for the boys U13 title.

Paire edged MPU Blue, 2-1, to foil an all-MPU championship showdown. MPU Blue marched into the finals following a 3-0 triumph over Matansa.

Jayten Lee Villagomez lifted Paire to the semis win after scoring two goals. Landon Jordan made the lone goal for MPU Blue.

Taiga Wilson Namai-Scoggins also nailed a pair of goals for MP United Pink, while Finn Altizer added one in their shutout win over Matansa. MPU Pink and Paire will collide in the championship game this Saturday.

Paire was seeded fourth in the playoffs with its 3-0-3 record and stunned regular season top finisher MPU Blue, which had a 5-0-1 mark. MPU Pink was seeded second, nosing out Matansa in goals scored, 19-15, as the two teams posted similar 4-1-1 records. Kanoa (1-2-3), TanHoldings (0-2-4), and Shirley’s (0-2-4) were the other teams entered in the boys U13 division.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 4, 2022, 6:07 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune