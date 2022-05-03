Paire reaches finals of Youth Spring League

Share











Paire Football Club advanced to the finals of both the girls and boys U13 divisions of the TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League 2022 after prevailing in their playoff matches last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

In the girls U13 division, Paire nipped Kanoa-1, 5-4, to move into the championship game against Southern United FC, which eased past TanHoldings FC-1 in another semis match, 7-2.

Alana Hayes delivered a hat-trick in Paire’s close win, but it was Phoenix’s Gross goal in the 25th minute that brought the team to the finale. Hayes made her three goals in succession, as she scored in the first, eighth, and 10th minute, while Beatrice Gross added one in the 15th before her older sister recorded the go-ahead late in the second half. Lynn Ha Ye had a pair for Kanoa-1, while Aubrey White and Eliskristiana Iglecias contributed one apiece.

In the other semis game, Southern United banked on Rosie Saralu’s four goals to top TanHoldings-1. Saralu scored the four goals in the streak in the second half, while Selena Atalig, Briannie Echalico, and Kalia Mendiola chipped in one each. TanHoldings-1’s twin goals were courtesy of Xyriel Pascual.

Southern United, Paire, Kanoa-1, and TanHoldings-1 fought for the two finals berths in the division after placing in the Top 4 in the single-round robin regular season. Southern finished on top with a 6-0-1 win-draw-loss record and was followed by Paire (5-0-2), Kanoa-1 (5-0-2), and TanHoldings-1 (4-1-2).

Paire and TanHoldings will meet this Saturday at 2:45pm for the division championship.

Matansa (4-0-3), MP United (1-1-5), Kanoa-2 (1-0-6), and TanHoldings-2 (0-2-5) played in other playoff matches last Saturday and will return to the pitch this weekend for the consolation games. Matansa, after downing TanHoldings-2, will square off with Kanoa-2 for the fifth place honors. Kanoa-2 won over MP United, 7-0, to advance to the battle for fifth place game, while the latter will take on TanHoldings-2 for the No. 7 spot in the rankings. Kanoa-1 and TanHoldings-1 will slug it out for the third place honors.

Meanwhile, it will be Paire and MP United Pink for the boys U13 title.

Paire edged MPU Blue, 2-1, to foil an all-MPU championship showdown. MPU Blue marched into the finals following a 3-0 triumph over Matansa.

Jayten Lee Villagomez lifted Paire to the semis win after scoring two goals. Landon Jordan made the lone goal for MPU Blue.

Taiga Wilson Namai-Scoggins also nailed a pair of goals for MP United Pink, while Finn Altizer added one in their shutout win over Matansa. MPU Pink and Paire will collide in the championship game this Saturday.

Paire was seeded fourth in the playoffs with its 3-0-3 record and stunned regular season top finisher MPU Blue, which had a 5-0-1 mark. MPU Pink was seeded second, nosing out Matansa in goals scored, 19-15, as the two teams posted similar 4-1-1 records. Kanoa (1-2-3), TanHoldings (0-2-4), and Shirley’s (0-2-4) were the other teams entered in the boys U13 division.