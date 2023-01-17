$1.8M San Antonio waterline replacement project awarded

Share











Tropex Garden Co., Ltd. has been awarded a $1,817,870 contract for the construction of the San Antonio waterline replacement project.

This Commonwealth Utilities Corp. project, which is funded through a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is designed to provide beneficial water services for the customers at the San Antonio village.

The contract was awarded to Tropex Garden in December 2022. Construction activities will commence as soon as necessary permits are issued from multi-government agencies. The project completion date is scheduled on Dec. 13, 2023.

CUC will be providing constant updates to the public and the residents of the San Antonio village regarding any service interruptions on water distribution during the construction. CUC apologizes in advance for any inconveniences resulting from this project.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)