Emergency water service interruptions today

Share











There will be an emergency water service interruption today, Jan. 18, 2023, from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the areas of Capital Hill, Talafofo, Egigi Drive, Wireless Ridge, and Papago.

This will allow water operators of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to repair a leak on the main service lateral located on Marshall Loop on Capital Hill. Customers should expect normal water service soon after.

For the safety of the men and women working at the repair site, motorists are advised to proceed with caution and/or take an alternative route, if necessary, as a portion of the road will be closed for the repairs.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (httos://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)