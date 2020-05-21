1 more positive case in NMI

Share







In just 24 hours, when one person had recovered from the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the CNMI’s number changed once again, this time with one confirmed positive case, raising the CNMI’s total to 22.

The new case, a 27-year-old female Saipan resident, had contact with a previously diagnosed COVID-19 cases who live in the CNMI, according to Esther Muña, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer. The individual was identified through contact tracing and was tested.

“Cooperation of primary contacts who were interviewed led to the discovery of secondary contacts, which allowed for quick identification and isolation of this individual in coordination with community-based testing,” said the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force in a statement yesterday.

The individual is in stable and is isolated at the Alternative Care Site at Kanoa Resort in Susupe. The patient is asymptomatic, which means she does not have any symptoms, and is being monitored by CHCC’s medical teams. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (close family members, friends, and associates) of the new case.

The CNMI’s COVID-19 count is now at 22, with seven active cases, 13 recoveries, and two deaths.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force also wants to emphasize that “even if you’ve tested negative for the virus, or have already been infected with the virus and recovered, it is essential for everyone in the community to continue to practice strict social distancing, and avoid public places as much as possible.”

Contact tracing plays a key role in reducing the spread of infection within the community. Contact tracing helps track down anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed so those contacts can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread.

“Contact tracing has helped slow or stop previous epidemics, such as the SARS and Ebola outbreaks. But it’s never been more critical or more challenging—than in this fight against COVID-19,” said the COVID-19 Task Force statement.

COVID-19 in Guam

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 64 individuals for COVID-19 last May 20 and a total of 11 tested positive; 53 tested negative.

To date, there have been 165 cases confirmed in Guam through COVID-19 testing, with six deaths and 125 released from isolation.

Additionally, due to the 11 new cases, plans to open dine-in service in Guam restaurants starting this Monday, is on hold.

This means large gatherings of more than 10 in a group will remain prohibited. Schools will also remain closed.