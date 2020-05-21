1 more positive case in NMI

By
|
Posted on May 22 2020

Tag:
Share

In just 24 hours, when one person had recovered from the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the CNMI’s number changed once again, this time with one confirmed positive case, raising the CNMI’s total to 22.

The new case, a 27-year-old female Saipan resident, had contact with a previously diagnosed COVID-19 cases who live in the CNMI, according to Esther Muña, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer. The individual was identified through contact tracing and was tested.

“Cooperation of primary contacts who were interviewed led to the discovery of secondary contacts, which allowed for quick identification and isolation of this individual in coordination with community-based testing,” said the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force in a statement yesterday.

The individual is in stable and is isolated at the Alternative Care Site at Kanoa Resort in Susupe. The patient is asymptomatic, which means she does not have any symptoms, and is being monitored by CHCC’s medical teams. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (close family members, friends, and associates) of the new case.

The CNMI’s COVID-19 count is now at 22, with seven active cases, 13 recoveries, and two deaths.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force also wants to emphasize that “even if you’ve tested negative for the virus, or have already been infected with the virus and recovered, it is essential for everyone in the community to continue to practice strict social distancing, and avoid public places as much as possible.”

Contact tracing plays a key role in reducing the spread of infection within the community. Contact tracing helps track down anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed so those contacts can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread.

“Contact tracing has helped slow or stop previous epidemics, such as the SARS and Ebola outbreaks. But it’s never been more critical or more challenging—than in this fight against COVID-19,” said the COVID-19 Task Force statement.

COVID-19 in Guam

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 64 individuals for COVID-19 last May 20 and a total of 11 tested positive; 53 tested negative.

To date, there have been 165 cases confirmed in Guam through COVID-19 testing, with six deaths and 125 released from isolation.

Additionally, due to the 11 new cases, plans to open dine-in service in Guam restaurants starting this Monday, is on hold.
This means large gatherings of more than 10 in a group will remain prohibited. Schools will also remain closed.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

SBA: $34.9M PPP loans OK’d in NMI

Posted On May 22 2020
, By
0

MINA awarded $222K grant to fight invasive vines in NMI

Posted On May 22 2020
, By

BREAKING NEWS: One more positive case in NMI

Posted On May 21 2020
, By
0

One added to NMI recoveries

Posted On May 21 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 22, 2020, 6:12 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune