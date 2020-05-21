Drive-thru testing on Rota starts

Share







The Rota Health Center has organized a drive-thru community-based testing for residents who would like to be tested for COVID-19.

Testing will be held this Saturday at the Benjamin T. Maglona International Airport from 7am to 1pm. It continues on Tuesday, May 26, at the Rota Health Center, from 9am to 4pm.

“On each testing date, [the] testing team can take up to only 94 specimens per day,” said a statement from the Rota Mayor’s Office.

Any individual who wants to get tested may register online at www.governor.gov.mp/covid-19/testing

“I am urging and highly encouraging all government workers, private business establishments, and our residents to please register to get tested,” said Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig.

“There can only be a maximum of four people per vehicle and each passenger must sit next to the window that rolls down for specimen collection,” he said in a video message posted on the Office of the Governor’s Facebook page.

Each individual must ensure that you are wearing a mask through the process

Additionally, to those that will be tested, you will need a confirmation ID or else you may not be tested. The results will be provided via a phone call by the Community Testing Callback team.

According to Atalig, he wants people to get tested so that they can confirm that the island of Rota is COVID-19-free and will continue to protect their borders to ensure that it remains that way.

“Let us all do our part to ensure we continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones by practicing social distancing and cleanliness,” he said.

For more information, call the COVID-19 info line at (670) 285-1352/1672/1845. (Chevy Alipio)