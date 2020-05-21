Drive-thru testing on Rota starts

By
|
Posted on May 22 2020
Share

The Rota Health Center has organized a drive-thru community-based testing for residents who would like to be tested for COVID-19.

Testing will be held this Saturday at the Benjamin T. Maglona International Airport from 7am to 1pm. It continues on Tuesday, May 26, at the Rota Health Center, from 9am to 4pm.

“On each testing date, [the] testing team can take up to only 94 specimens per day,” said a statement from the Rota Mayor’s Office.

Any individual who wants to get tested may register online at www.governor.gov.mp/covid-19/testing

“I am urging and highly encouraging all government workers, private business establishments, and our residents to please register to get tested,” said Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig.

“There can only be a maximum of four people per vehicle and each passenger must sit next to the window that rolls down for specimen collection,” he said in a video message posted on the Office of the Governor’s Facebook page.

Each individual must ensure that you are wearing a mask through the process

Additionally, to those that will be tested, you will need a confirmation ID or else you may not be tested. The results will be provided via a phone call by the Community Testing Callback team.

According to Atalig, he wants people to get tested so that they can confirm that the island of Rota is COVID-19-free and will continue to protect their borders to ensure that it remains that way.

“Let us all do our part to ensure we continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones by practicing social distancing and cleanliness,” he said.

For more information, call the COVID-19 info line at (670) 285-1352/1672/1845. (Chevy Alipio)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 22, 2020, 6:12 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune