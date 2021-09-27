1 positive case; Pfizer booster shot approved

Share











One more incoming traveler has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 267. In Guam, eight more people died of COVID-related illnesses between Sept. 24-26.

These developments come even as the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced yesterday that it will be offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to a select group of people.

CHCC said yesterday that the new case was identified by travel screening and was confirmed positive through arrival testing on Sept. 26. The individual has been quarantined and is being monitored, and CHCC’s contact tracing team has already begun reaching out to individuals who were in closest contact with the traveler. CHCC added that there are currently no active COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified of eight additional COVID-related fatalities, with three of the cases being declared “dead on arrival.”

The 185th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 24, 2021. The patient was a 56-year-old male, unvaccinated with no known underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 24.

The 186th COVID-19-related fatality was dead on arrival on Sept. 25, 2021. The patient was a 69-year-old male, unvaccinated and with no known underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 11.

The 187th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Sept.25, 2021. The patient was an 80-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 9.

The 188th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Sept. 25, 2021. The patient was a 75-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 18.

The 189th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Sept. 25, 2021. The patient was a 70-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Aug. 30.

The 190th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Sept. 25, 2021. The patient was a 75-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 13.

The 191st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 26, 2021. The patient was an 80-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 17, 2021.

The 192nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 26, 2021. The patient was a 53-year-old male, unvaccinated with no known underlying conditions who tested positive on Sept. 26.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero condoled with the families of these victims, saying “[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I keep you in our thoughts and prayers. …In the face of the toll upon us this evening, we recognize our fight with this deadly virus is far from over but we are not defenseless. With added interventions in place, including vaccinations and monoclonal antibody therapy, we can protect those we love and prevent further devastation.”

CHCC said in a statement last night that, with guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration, it will be offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to people aged 65 years and older; people aged 18-64 years with underlying health conditions; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

Individuals can obtain a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by walking into the COVID-19 mass vaccination site (i.e., Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center), or through the CHCC Immunization Clinic, and requesting the third dose. Consent forms must be completed by patients at the time of vaccination for the booster shot. The consent forms will include a section in which the patient/vaccine recipient will self- attest to qualifying under any of the aforementioned categories and that they have already received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

People 65 years and older and people aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer- BioNTech primary series. A full list of underlying medical conditions that qualify for this booster shot can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical- conditions.html.

People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer- BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks. A list of occupations with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster authorization applies to individuals whose primary series was the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine. More data on the effectiveness and safety of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen booster shots are expected soon, and the CHCC will keep the public informed on the availability of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen booster shots.

Additional populations may be recommended to receive a booster shot as more data becomes available. The COVID-19 vaccines approved and authorized in the U.S. continue to be effective at reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

Reactions reported after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot were similar to the two-shot primary series. Fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects, and overall, most side effects were mild to moderate. However, as with the two-shot primary series, serious side effects are rare but may occur.

Individuals who have questions should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition and whether getting a booster shot is appropriate for them. (With PR)