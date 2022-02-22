10 hospitalized; 67 new cases in NMI

COVID-19 UPDATE

As of Feb. 21, 2022, there were 10 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Four of the patients are unvaccinated, five are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. One of the 10 is on a ventilator.

In addition, 67 more people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 8,711 cases since March 26, 2020. The vaccination statuses of the 67 cases are pending verification. 

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory has had three more COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the new 67 cases in the CNMI, 45 were identified on Feb. 20 and 22 prior to Feb. 20, 2022, one of whom was identified on Rota.

Of the total number of cases that have been identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 20, 2022, there have been 7,329 recoveries; 1,356 active cases; and 26 COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 8,080 were identified via community testing, while 631were identified via travel testing.

A total of 76 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Feb. 21, 2022; of the eligible population, 55.9% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population. 

A total of 293 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 20, 2022: 

175 via Community-Based Testing; 

115 at Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; three at the Tinian Health Center.

Guam’s 317th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Feb. 19, 2022. The patient was a 74-year-old male, with no known vaccination, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 12.

The 318th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Feb. 5, 2022. The patient was an 82-year-old male, unvaccinated, who tested positive on Feb. 5.

The 319th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 21, 2022. The patient was an 81-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster shot, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on February 18.

The JIC news release on Monday quoted Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as saying: “We are yet again faced with the harsh reality that this virus continues to take from us. For those who have experienced the loss of a loved one, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers. We must continue with the public health interventions that have helped us gain ground throughout this pandemic. Please get vaccinated and boosted if it’s your time and keep a close watch on vulnerable family members. Testing is open to all and life-saving treatments are available.”

Yesterday’s JIC statement quoted Leon Guerrero as saying: “We offer our prayers to all those who have lost loved ones to this virus. The community is reminded to seek care immediately if you have severe symptoms, especially those that are at higher risk. Do not wait for symptoms to subside on their own and be assured that there is treatment available to prevent serious illness or sometimes even death.” (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

