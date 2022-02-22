‘Denial of JGO witnesses’ right to speak in the vernacular was embarrassing’

By
|
Posted on Feb 23 2022

Tag:
Share

The most embarrassing part in the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s hearings was when witnesses summoned to testify were denied their right to speak in Chamorro and Refalawaush, according to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

In response to a request for comment during Friday’s radio news briefing about JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta’s news release about legal fees, Torres said what was sadder actually during the JGO hearings was not the attorneys’ fees, but when the witnesses were denied to speak in the vernacular.

The governor said the JGO subpoenaed the government employees, so the witnesses wanted to exercise their right to have counsel and some wanted to speak in Chamorro or the Carolinian language, Refalawausch.

He said there would have been no legal fees if the JGO had not subpoenaed him and some government employees.

Torres

When Police Lt. Emery Kaipat of the Department of Public Safety appeared before the JGO Committee, much of his testimony touched on his constitutional right to testify in the Carolinian language and have the questions to him translated into Carolinian as well.

Later, the insistence of special assistant for administration Mathilda A. Rosario on having statements addressed to her during the JGO hearing be translated into Chamorro led to a tense exchange.

Last week, Babauta issued a press release in response to Torres’ statement on over $121,000 in legal fees incurred by the government in connection with the JGO’s investigation into the governor’s expenditures of public funds and travels.

Babauta said that Torres’ attempt to blame the JGO Committee for the legal fees is “utterly disrespectful to the CNMI Constitution.”

Babauta said it is a “perfect example of Torres’ failure to take responsibility for his actions and emblematic of his habit of blaming everyone but himself for this misconduct in office.”

In his reaction to Babauta’s statement, Torres said Friday he does not understand why Babauta stated that he was being disrespectful to the Constitution when he blamed the JGO for the legal fees incurred during the JGO hearings.

“Every individual has the right to be represented by an attorney,” he said.

The governor said Attorney General Edward Manibusan himself had denied legal representation for government employees who were being summoned by the JGO Committee. Therefore, the AG approved the hiring of private counsel as every person subpoenaed by the JGO has the right to a legal counsel, Torres said.

“How do you deny that? So if a person wants to exercise [his/her] right, who pays for that? Obviously it’s the government. So who do you blame for that?” the governor asked.

In his own news release, Torres said he had extended many invitations to members of the Legislature since the beginning regarding potential questions or concerns they may have or just to have fair and open conversations.

However, the governor said, they chose to take a different route that included subpoenaing, investigating, and questioning several dedicated government workers.

So far, the government has paid a total of $121,219 in attorneys’ fees to five of six lawyers/law firms, including a Washington, D.C.-based law firm, that served as counsel for Torres and 12 other government witnesses in the JGO hearings.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

torres
0

Torres’ statement on attorney fees for JGO witnesses  

Posted On Feb 17 2022
, By
attorney
0

NMI gov’t paid $121,219 attorneys’ fees for Torres, 12 witnesses in JGO hearings

Posted On Feb 16 2022
, By
0

House panel asks Atalig for information on lawyer fees JGO witnesses incurred

Posted On Jan 21 2022
, By
0

JGO asks court to dismiss Torres’ lawsuit

Posted On Jan 12 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, do you agree with the Public School System's decision to continue in-person classes?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2022

Posted On Feb 23 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 23, 2022, 6:04 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:37 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune