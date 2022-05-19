10 new cases; 0 hospitalizations

Share











The CNMI has gained 10 additional COVID-19 cases last week, which brings the CNMI’s total of confirmed positive cases to 11,315 individuals since March 28, 2020, according to the latest report of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

The same report says that there are currently zero hospitalizations as of May 15, 2022.

Of the 10 new cases, CHCC said that five individuals were identified on May 9, 2022; two on May 10, 2022; another two on May 12, 2022; and one on May 15, 2022.

As of May 17, 2022, a total of 23,197 COVID-19 additional/booster vaccine shots have been administered; of the eligible population, 62.2% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

So far, there have been a total of 11,276 COVID-19 recoveries, five active cases, and 34 COVID-19 related deaths in the CNMI as of May 16, 2022. A total of 10,389 positive COVID-19 results were identified through community testing and 926 cases were identified by travel testing. (Angel Li)