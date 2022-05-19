Saipan joins celebration of May as National Water Safety Month

Share











Saipan has joined the celebration of May as National Water Safety Month after Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang signed a proclamation last Tuesday in the Saipan Mayor’s Office designating the month for the occasion.

Apatang said in the proclamation that Saipan residents should “understand the essential role that education regarding the topic of water safety plays in preventing drownings and recreational water-related injuries…and recognize the ongoing efforts and commitments to educate the public on pool and spa safety issues and initiatives by the pool, spa, waterpark, recreation and parks industries.”

The proclamation signing was witnessed by Swim for Life CNMI project manager Jeremiah Benavente, grant writer Valrick Welch, 500 Sails community program director Marjorie Daria, Cultural Maritime Training Center director Eva Cruz, and Western Pacific Solutions LLC president Glenn Policare. Policare also provided some background information of the nationwide campaign.

This came about after Cathy Haggarty, National Water Safety Month coordinator of the World Waterpark Association, reached out to the mayor and invited Saipan to join 44 states and American Samoa in support of National Water Safety Month.

According to the World Waterpark Association, National Water Safety Month is an initiative designed to promote water safety and to encourage Americans to be more “water aware.” The goal of this joint partnership is to educate the public on their role in safe water practices and the prevention of recreation water-related injuries, illnesses, and deaths.

Nationwide, the National Water Safety Month is an annual awareness campaign coordinated by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance with support from the American Red Cross, National Recreation and Park Association and World Waterpark Association.