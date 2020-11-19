$100K bail imposed on man who allegedly smuggled ‘ice’ via mail

By
|
Posted on Nov 20 2020
The Superior Court has imposed a $100,000 cash bail on a man who was allegedly caught bringing in methamphetamine or “ice” disguised as a package through the U.S. Postal Service on Saipan.

The Superior Court imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Korey Leon, who is facing charges of importation of contraband, trafficking, and possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Last Tuesday, during Leon’s bail hearing, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho granted Leon’s request to modify his bail and be released to his mother as his primary third-party custodian and his aunt, who was listed as the alternate third-party custodian.

Leon was not required to post bail after his third-party custodians acknowledged and assured the court that they know that they will be held liable to pay the full bail amount of $100,000 if Leon violates his release conditions.

Camacho placed Leon on house arrest and told Leon that he could only leave the home if one of his third-party custodians accompanies him.

According to court information, during a routine inspection at the U.S. Postal Service on Oct. 19, Customs officer Wesley Emul discovered a medium-sized, clear-sealed plastic bag that contained a white crystalline substance inside a white U.S. postal priority mail envelope.

The package, which was sent from Port Orchard, Washington, was picked up by Leon who told the Customs officer that he was receiving the envelope for his aunt.

The Customs officer informed his immediate supervisor,who brought in a contraband enforcement team to the Saipan postal facility to test and process the substance in the envelope. The substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine or “ice.”

Leon, who agreed to speak without a lawyer, told an investigator that he knew what was inside the package prior to picking it up. He told the officer that he knew it contained “dope.”

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
