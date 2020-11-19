DPL budget in FY2020 was $4.10M; revenue at $5.39M

Share











The Department of Public Lands’ annual budget in fiscal year 2020 was $4.10 million, but its total revenue was $5.39 million, according to DPL’s Citizen-Centric Report for fiscal year 2020.

DPL’s CCR said their total revenue in fiscal year 2020 amounted to $5,392,254 compared to $6,702,776 in fiscal year 2019—a drop of $1,310,22—but it still surpassed the budget allocated to the department.

DPL said their actual revenue continues to surpass the forecasted revenue predicted in the annual budget each year.

Since the beginning of the Torres administration in 2016, DPL revenue has increased, the report stated, and only posted a downward trend after 2018 as a result of the Commonwealth-wide recovery from Super Typhoon Yutu in 2019 and the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2020.

For land compensation, DPL said they issued $270,900 in partial payments and $134,686 in full payment, for a total of $405,586.

Deveney Dela Cruz, special assistant to the DPL secretary, said they successfully complied with Public Law 20-83 for the second consecutive year by publishing the Citizen-Centric Report for fiscal year 2020.

Dela Cruz said this CCR provides the citizens of the CNMI with an understanding of their department structure, accomplishments, financial standing, and economic outlook over this past fiscal year.

She said DPL takes pride in continuously informing the public and government officials about DPL matters and that the CCR is another means for DPL to offer accountability and transparency.