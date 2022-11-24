$100K bail set for man accused of drug trafficking

Posted on Nov 25 2022
The Superior Court has imposed a $100,000 cash bail on a man who is allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Superior Court associate judge Joseph Camacho imposed last Friday a $100,000 cash bail on Yang Jian Hao, who is accused of drug trafficking after he was allegedly identified as the individual who previously sold methamphetamine to a Department of Public Safety Drug Enforcement Task Force informer during several sting operations.

Yang, 41, is currently facing one count of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

After the hearing, Yang was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody. He was ordered to return to court on Nov. 28 at 9am for his arraignment hearing.

According to court documents, Yang was arrested following several sting operations by the task force where he allegedly sold methamphetamine to a task force informant.

The task force reportedly recovered 12.1 gross grams of meth from the suspect.

The task force then acquired a search warrant signed by Camacho to search Yang’s residence where they allegedly found another 3.3 gross grams of methamphetamine and “a large sum of U.S. currency.”

