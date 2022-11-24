CNMI celebrates CNMI Recycles Week; America Recycles Day

By
|
Posted on Nov 25 2022

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, seated center, joins representatives from the Bureau of Environmental Quality, Northern Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, and the Office of Planning and Development after proclaiming Nov. 13-19, 2022, as “CNMI Recycles Week” during a proclamation signing on Nov. 15 at the Office of the Governor conference room. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

Sustainability advocates across the CNMI celebrated America Recycles Day and CNMI Recycles Week last week. The week’s activities emphasized the CNMI’s continued commitment to achieving more sustainable consumption and production, and included a proclamation signing on Saipan, the kickoff of the Tinian Municipality’s Recycling Program, and an outreach on Rota centered on the “3 Rs”: reduce, reuse, and recycle.

On Nov. 15, 2022, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres was joined by representatives from the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, and the Office of Planning and Development as Nov. 13 to 19 was proclaimed as “CNMI Recycles Week.”

Giving brief remarks before signing the proclamation, Torres encouraged everyone in the community to “acknowledge and take part in the efforts to combat climate change, promote sustainable living, and protect our environment for our children and the future generations of our great Commonwealth.”

Also on Nov. 15, 2022, on Tinian, the Mayor’s Office of Tinian and Aguiguan celebrated America Recycles Day and CNMI Recycles Week with a ceremony that featured the kickoff of the Tinian Municipality’s Recycling Program and a handoff of eight recycling bins to Tinian Junior Senior High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, also known as the Stallion Battalion. The Stallion Battalion has been leading collection and recycling efforts on Tinian since 2021, through a special “Project-Based Learning” class period at TJSHS.

In his opening remarks, Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan highlighted ongoing efforts to operate the Tinian Transfer Station at full capacity and to obtain a small communities exemption landfill permit for Tinian’s landfill from BECQ. Aldan also noted Tinian’s collaboration with the Department of Public Works and OPD on the Tinian Zero Waste Study and Pilot Project, and noted that Tinian is looking forward to collaborating further with the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors’ CNMI Universal Garbage Collection Task Force.

“What better time to start, than now, to educate and inspire one another to practice responsible

consumption, decrease waste, and properly recycle to protect our environment and marine ecosystem. …I encourage you all to do your part and continue spreading knowledge and raising awareness. …Do it for yourself, the future generations, and our planet. We are the only ones that can make that change,” said Aldan.

Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan staff, Tinian leadership, other dignitaries, and Tinian community members come together for a group photo after a CNMI Recycles Week ceremony held on Nov. 15 on Tinian. (OFFICE OF THE MAYOR OF TINIAN AND AGUIGUAN)

 

Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, fourth from right, shakes hands with Tinian Junior Senior High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor Capt. Joseph Santos as the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan turned over eight recycling bins and presents a certificate of recognition to the TJSHS JROTC Stallion Battalion. (OFFICE OF THE MAYOR OF TINIAN AND AGUIGUAN)

 

Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan, left, hands over a reusable bag to a Tinian community member during a roadside waving that was held after a CNMI Recycles Week ceremony held on Nov. 15 in Tinian. (OFFICE OF THE MAYOR OF TINIAN AND AGUIGUAN)

 

OPD Solid Waste Project coordinator for Rota Noreen Sablan leads a presentation on the benefits of recycling and what items can be recycled for the students of Sinapalo Elementary School. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

To cap the ceremony, the Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor’s Office, along with the Tinian leadership, other dignitaries, and community members held a roadside waving where they also distributed reusable bags to all who attended the ceremony and to any passersby during the waving. It was shared during the ceremony that the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation will soon introduce legislation that proposes to ban single-use plastics on Tinian.

On Nov. 16, 2022, on Rota, OPD Solid Waste Project coordinator for Rota Noreen Sablan led a presentation on the “3 Rs,” the benefits of recycling, and what items can be recycled for the fourth, fifth, and sixth graders of Sinapalo Elementary School.
Sablan said the students fully participated in her presentation, and were excited to share their own ideas on how to start incorporating the “3 Rs” into their everyday lives as students.

Some ideas from the students included using school supplies until they were no longer usable and purchasing new supplies only when needed, donating used clothing to family members, and using reusable water bottles and food containers instead of disposables.

“I was truly inspired by the students of Sinapalo Elementary School as they were very engaged in the discussion and gave feedback on ways that each one of them could contribute to waste reduction and recycling efforts. I look forward to more activities and future engagements with the schools and the community,” said Sablan.

The islandswide celebration of CNMI Recycles Week sets a significant precedent for the years to come as the CNMI progresses toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal No. 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

One objective under SDG #12 is to divert at least 50% of the CNMI’s recyclable waste away from landfills by 2030. The diverted recyclables will be composted, reused, or sold to support sustainable waste management systems. This work is supported by the ongoing partnership with the “Interisland Solid Waste Management Task Force,” composed of representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as well as DPW, OPD, BECQ, MOTA, and the Office of the Mayor of Rota, and the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors UGCT, focusing on comprehensive solid waste management planning.

Read more about the SDGs and other long-term goals for the CNMI are discussed in the CNMI Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan linked here: https://opd.gov.mp/assets/2021- 2030_cnmi_csdp.pdf (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Krevoy eyes April to start shooting movies in CNMI

Posted On Nov 25 2022
, By
0

CNMI leads the way for Pacific representation at nat’l conference

Posted On Nov 24 2022
, By
WBSC
0

18 named to CNMI baseball team to NZ

Posted On Nov 23 2022
, By
0

Krevoy elaborates on future plans in CNMI

Posted On Nov 23 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 25, 2022, 2:07 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune