$100K bail set for man accused of drug trafficking

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $100,000 cash bail on a man accused of trafficking drugs on Tinian.

Last Friday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Anthony H. Cruz, a man who has been under investigation by the Tinian Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Bureau for months for his alleged involvement in selling methamphetamine or “ice.”

The Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Cruz back on Oct. 4 but was only brought before a judge for his initial appearance and bail hearing last Friday.

During his hearing, assistant public defender Vina Seelam was appointed to represent Cruz, while Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds represented the CNMI government.

After failing to post bail, Cruz was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court on Oct. 21, for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for Oct. 24.

According to court documents, Cruz, 42, was arrested following three separate buy-walk operations conducted by the Tinian Criminal Investigation Bureau where he allegedly sold drugs to informants employed by the bureau.

Tinian CIB conducted three buy-walk operations with a confidential informant back in May 2022 and twice in September 2022.

Police stated that Cruz sold the informer a total of $280 worth of methamphetamine on those three occasions.