Text-to-give campaign aims to rally support for Ian survivors

Posted on Oct 18 2022
TAMUNING, Guam—The American Red Cross Guam and CNMI chapters rally community support for Hurricane Ian victims through a text-to-give campaign. 

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane with 150-mph winds, has become one of the most powerful storms. Ian left a path of destruction across western Cuba and the southeast United States, leaving communities and families now struggling to cope. American Red Cross disaster relief volunteers have been working around the clock with partners and local officials to provide emergency assistance. 

“Our relief work is only possible because of the generosity of people willing to help families in their darkest moments. When you make an emergency donation, you are helping supply shelters with food and water and deploy emergency response vehicles that deliver essential necessities to those impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Chita Blaise, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Guam Chapter.

From Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, Docomo Pacific customers in Guam and the CNMI can support relief efforts through text. To give, text “ARC” to 4357 (HELP) for a donation of $10. One hundred percent of the funds will be donated directly to the respective Red Cross chapter. 

For those who are not Docomo Pacific customers who would like to assist, the American Red Cross is now accepting donations through Alexa with Amazon pay. This service enables you to make donations through voice using the following steps: 

1. Tell Alexa, “Alexa make a donation to the American Red Cross.”

2. Your donation is processed with Amazon Pay using the information already stored in your Amazon account.

To learn more about the American Cross of Guam and NMI Chapters, you can visit their respective websites: 

Guam: https://www.redcross.org/local/guam.html

NMI: https://www.redcross.org/local/northern-mariana-islands.html (PR)

