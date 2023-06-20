$100K bail set for man accused of sexual assault

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $100,000 cash bail on one of its employees who is accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed last Friday a $100,000 cash bail on William Abraczinkas, who is the law clerk of Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo.

Abraczinkas, 34, is accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker last April 8. The defendant is facing charges of sexual assault in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace,

Following his bail hearing, Camacho remanded Abraczinkas back to Department of Corrections custody. He was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 26 while his arraignment is set for July 3.

According to court documents, the victim went to the Department of Public Safety’s headquarters last May 26 to make a walk-in complaint against Abraczinkas, whom she accused of sexually assaulting her at his apartment.

She told investigators that she and Abraczinkas had just finished swimming at a nearby beach when the incident happened. The victim claims she managed to leave when Abraczinkas fell asleep after sexually assaulting her.

The victim told police that she didn’t tell anyone about the incident because she didn’t want to disrupt Govendo’s court operations and draw negative attention to the court, but then decided to file her complaint after learning that Abraczinkas had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her with the judiciary’s Human Resources office.