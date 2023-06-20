SCC launches career exploration internship program

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday the start of the 2023 Career Exploration Internship Program, which is a seven-week internship program, in partnership with the CNMI Public School System, that offers junior and senior high school students a unique opportunity to develop skills and gain valuable experience in various career industries.

The program is set to kick off today, June 21, and will conclude on Friday, Aug. 4, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the professional world. Through this collaborative effort between the Chamber and PSS, the internship aims to foster the growth and development of the local workforce by equipping the youth with essential skills and industry exposure, one student at a time.

“We are thrilled to launch the 2023 Career Exploration Internship Program and offer high school students [on] Saipan, Tinian, and Rota an immersive experience in the professional world,” said Kim Camacho, executive director, Saipan Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is to support and nurture the future leaders of our community by providing them with hands-on opportunities to explore different career industries.”

The program’s participating companies include AP Group, LLC., Bank of Saipan, Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Transpacific International Inc., Commonwealth HealthCare Corp., Marpac Saipan, Paradise Dental Spa, PHI Pharmacy, Plumeria Steak House, Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Triple J Enterprises, Inc., and Pacifica Insurance. (SCC)