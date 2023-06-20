SCC launches career exploration internship program

By
|
Posted on Jun 21 2023

Tag:
Share

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce announced yesterday the start of the 2023 Career Exploration Internship Program, which is a seven-week internship program, in partnership with the CNMI Public School System, that offers junior and senior high school students a unique opportunity to develop skills and gain valuable experience in various career industries.

The program is set to kick off today, June 21, and will conclude on Friday, Aug. 4, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the professional world. Through this collaborative effort between the Chamber and PSS, the internship aims to foster the growth and development of the local workforce by equipping the youth with essential skills and industry exposure, one student at a time.

“We are thrilled to launch the 2023 Career Exploration Internship Program and offer high school students [on] Saipan, Tinian, and Rota an immersive experience in the professional world,” said Kim Camacho, executive director, Saipan Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is to support and nurture the future leaders of our community by providing them with hands-on opportunities to explore different career industries.”

The program’s participating companies include AP Group, LLC., Bank of Saipan, Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Transpacific International Inc., Commonwealth HealthCare Corp., Marpac Saipan, Paradise Dental Spa, PHI Pharmacy, Plumeria Steak House, Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Triple J Enterprises, Inc., and Pacifica Insurance. (SCC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

SCC, Sablan discuss challenges, opportunities facing NMI

Posted On Jun 15 2023
, By
0

SCC sets Q2 Professional Development training

Posted On Jun 06 2023
, By
0

SCC membership meeting on June 7

Posted On Jun 01 2023
, By
0

SCC delegation to lobby for touchback delay

Posted On May 04 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI public be educated about gun laws in the Commonwealth?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 21, 2023, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune