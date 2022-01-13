$100K cash bail set for man accused of shooting car

The Superior Court has imposed a $100,000 cash bail on a man accused of shooting a car along Beach Road, Susupe while his former girlfriend’s daughter was driving it.

During a bail hearing Wednesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Bradley D. Hocog, 30, for shooting at the car late last Monday.

Hocog is no longer being charged with attempted murder. Instead, he is facing charges of disturbing the peace, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Bogdan ordered Hocog to return to court on Jan. 19 at 10am for a preliminary hearing and again on Jan. 24 for his arraignment.

According to official court documents, both the victims, Leon Camacho and Jayda Pangelinan, and Hocog and his girlfriend went to the police station voluntarily to report the incident.

At the police station, Hocog told police that he had a gun and it was in his bag. When police uncovered the gun, there was no magazine or bullets in the gun chamber.

When police searched the vehicle, they observed a bullet casing on the passenger side floor of the car and a magazine filled with bullets on the driver’s side door and in the car’s glove compartment.

In a statement from Camacho and Pangelinan, Hocog allegedly shot their vehicle twice while Camacho tried to overtake the vehicle Hocog was riding in. Pangelinan’s mother is a former girlfriend of Hocog.

However, in an interview with Hocog’s current girlfriend, Labian Muna, she said they were driving along Beach Road when she noticed Camacho and Pangelinan in a white SUV “pacing” their car.

When the SUV was in the lane next to them, she said she saw Pangelinan taking a video of their vehicle, which upset Hocog and prompted him to flip them off.

After doing so, Muna said she heard a crash that she described as a window shattering before feeling something wet but she didn’t see what it was as she was focused on the road.

Later, she saw Muna pull out his gun and fire at the SUV in a downward direction.

Meanwhile, in an interview with police, Hocog said he was just trying to protect his family. He claims after flipping off Camacho and Pangelinan, he heard a crash and when he turned around, he saw their daughter was wet and crying.

This prompted him to get his gun from his bag. However, he claims he didn’t intend to hurt them, he just wanted to scare them. After shooting at the car, he told Muna to drive to the police station so they could report what had happen.

When they arrived at the station, he saw Camacho and Pangelinan pull up behind them.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

