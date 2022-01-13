Deleon Guerrero elected CHCC board chair

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. board of trustees elected new officers for the next two years, ending 2024. Board members Edward Deleon Guerrero was elected as the chairperson and Polly Masga as the vice chairperson.

eleon Guerrero was first appointed to the board in 2019 and brings to the board experience in business and governmental consulting services. Masga was first appointed to the board in 2018 and brings to the board experience in health care clinic management and human resources.

“While this pandemic has been hard on many of our residents and our employees, the CHCC will continue to deliver quality, comprehensive health care to our community,” said Deleon Guerrero. “I hope to continue to build upon [former CHCC board chair] Lauri Ogumoro’s work. The board and I look forward to serving the needs of our residents and employees.”

The board’s purpose is to govern the corporation and is responsible for preparing the CHCC’s strategic and business plans, annual budget and report, employment guidelines, and other policies. (PR)

