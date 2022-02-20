$10K bail for man accused of ‘smacking’ an 11-month-old

Share











The CNMI Superior Court imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man who allegedly “smacked” an 11-month-old child multiple times over a pair of missing earphones.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed last Monday a $10,000 cash bail on Tienson Peter, 24, who is accused of hitting an 11-month-old repeatedly because he was allegedly angry with the child because one of his earphones was missing.

Peter is currently facing charges of child abuse, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

The defendant was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody and was ordered to return to court on Feb. 23 at 10 am for a preliminary hearing. His arraignment is set for March 7 at 9am.

According to court documents, it was the child’s mother who reported Peter to the police. The report stated that the child’s mother told the police last Feb. 11 that her boyfriend, Peter, noticed that her son was playing with the cell phone chargers and mentioned it to her. The woman said she got up from bed and picked up all the phone chargers that were scattered in the living room.

Later, when Peter took his earphones, she said he noticed that one of the earbuds was missing, which made him angry.

In his anger, Peter allegedly smacked the 11-month-old child in the face with his left hand, causing the child to fall to the ground, face first.

When she picked the crying child up in an attempt to comfort him, Peter allegedly walked over to her and smacked the child again, followed by another smack seconds later.

Police noted that in the photos the mother had taken, there were visible injuries on the child’s face, including redness and swelling on the infant’s cheek and left ear.