NMI reports 26th COVID-related death

495 new cases new cases ID’d
Posted on Feb 21 2022

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 26th COVID-19-related death last Saturday.

The latest fatality was announced in terse news release that, per CHCC’s standard procedure, did not disclose other details.

In Guam, its Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 316th COVID-19-related fatality. It occurred at the Health Services of the Pacific clinic on Feb. 8, 2022. The patient was a 57-year-old female, fully vaccinated without a booster shot, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 31, 2022. 

In a statement, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said: “Loss and tragedy fall on our island once again. [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio] and I send our thoughts and prayers to her and her loved ones. We cannot do this alone, and we continue to plead with the community to practice caution in reducing your risk of exposure to this deadly virus, heed the warning signs, and seek immediate treatment for you and your loved ones who are ill.” 

This came as Guam reported a total of 764 new COVID-19 cases across three days (141 on Feb. 20; 179 on Feb. 19; and 444 on Feb. 18).

In the CNMI, CHCC reported a total of 495 new cases, bringing the CNMI total to 8,422 cases since March 26, 2020. The vaccination statuses of the new cases are pending verification. 

CHCC first reported late Feb. 17 a total of 226 cases, followed by 158 cases it reported on Feb. 18, and 11 new cases on Feb. 19.

Of the 111 cases reported last Saturday, 108 were identified on Feb. 18, 2022, and three prior to Feb. 18, 2022. Six of the new cases were identified on Tinian and one on Rota. 

Of the 158 cases reported last Friday, 153 were identified in the community on Feb. 17, 2022, and five prior to Feb. 17, 2022. Five of the cases were identified on Tinian and two on Rota. 

Of the 226 cases reported late Thursday, 218 were identified on Feb. 16, 2022, and eight prior to Feb. 16, 2022. All 226 cases were community transmissions and 11 were identified on Tinian. 

As of Feb. 19, 2022, there were nine individuals in the CNMI who are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. One of them is unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. One of the nine is on a ventilator.

So far, of the total cases that have been identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 18, 2022. There have been 6,765 recoveries; 1,631 active cases; and 26 COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 207 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on Feb. 19, 2022; of the eligible population, 55.7% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population. 

A total of 875 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 18, 2022. (Saipan Tribune)

