$10K bail set for man accused of violating restraining order

By
|
Posted on Nov 10 2022
Share

The Superior Court has imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man accused of violating a court-issued restraining order when he allegedly threatened his former girlfriend with a knife.

Last Monday, Superior Court associate judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Franklin Patrick C. Cepeda, 44, who is facing charges of domestic violence: assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault, disturbing the peace, and contempt.

After the bail hearing last Monday, Camacho remanded Cepeda back to Department of Corrections custody. The defendant was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16 at 10am and for an arraignment on Dec. 15 at 8:30am.

Cepeda is represented by assistant public defender Karie Comstock while assistant attorney general Carmen Borja represents the government.

According to court documents, the Department of Public Safety received a call at around 1pm last Nov. 4, about a contempt of court complaint.

The caller told police that her ex-boyfriend, Cepeda, violated his court order by coming to her apartment without her knowledge. She said Cepeda threatened to stab her with a knife before pushing her against the bathroom door twice. After the incident, the victim said she called 911.

Police managed to locate a man who matched the description provided by the victim outside Toha Supermarket. He later identified himself as “John Cepeda” and not Franklin.

Police stated that they found a knife in a plastic bag that Cepeda was holding. However, after admitting that the knife was his, he claimed that he always carries one. Police then arrested Cepeda.

Police later stated that the victim received a phone call from DOC from Cepeda begging her to drop the complaint and forgive him.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How or when do you plan to vote in the CNMI’s general election this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 10, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune