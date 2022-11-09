$10K bail set for man accused of violating restraining order

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man accused of violating a court-issued restraining order when he allegedly threatened his former girlfriend with a knife.

Last Monday, Superior Court associate judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Franklin Patrick C. Cepeda, 44, who is facing charges of domestic violence: assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault, disturbing the peace, and contempt.

After the bail hearing last Monday, Camacho remanded Cepeda back to Department of Corrections custody. The defendant was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 16 at 10am and for an arraignment on Dec. 15 at 8:30am.

Cepeda is represented by assistant public defender Karie Comstock while assistant attorney general Carmen Borja represents the government.

According to court documents, the Department of Public Safety received a call at around 1pm last Nov. 4, about a contempt of court complaint.

The caller told police that her ex-boyfriend, Cepeda, violated his court order by coming to her apartment without her knowledge. She said Cepeda threatened to stab her with a knife before pushing her against the bathroom door twice. After the incident, the victim said she called 911.

Police managed to locate a man who matched the description provided by the victim outside Toha Supermarket. He later identified himself as “John Cepeda” and not Franklin.

Police stated that they found a knife in a plastic bag that Cepeda was holding. However, after admitting that the knife was his, he claimed that he always carries one. Police then arrested Cepeda.

Police later stated that the victim received a phone call from DOC from Cepeda begging her to drop the complaint and forgive him.