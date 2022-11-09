Beach Garden Hotel & Apartments now a ProaPerks partner
Beach Garden Hotel & Apartment is the latest to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 5% discount on hotel room rates.
Companies and other interested organizations that would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include NMC alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (NMC)