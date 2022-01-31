$10K bail set for man involved in hit and run

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $10,000 cash bail on a man accused of purposely hitting his former girlfriend’s car while driving down As Perdido road because she refused to pull over.

During a bail hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $10,000 cash bail on Dean Anthony Frederick A. Borja, 37, for hitting his ex-girlfriend’s car because she did not want to pull over and talk to him.

Borja, who is facing charges of disturbing the peace to include domestic violence and assault with a dangerous weapon, was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody. He was ordered to return to court on Feb. 9 at 10am for a preliminary while his arraignment was set for Feb. 14 at 9am before Superior Court Presiding Judge Roberto Naraja.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety officers responded to a hit and run report at the GuangDong Hardware traffic light intersection along As Perdido road at around 5:16pm on Dec. 27, 2021.

At the scene, officers came upon a black 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage along the shoulder of the road with a large dent on the left side.

When police opened the driver’s side of the vehicle, they noticed that the airbag had been deployed with a crying female driving the car. Police noted that the woman sustained minor injuries to her chest as a result of the crash.

The victim said her ex-boyfriend, Borja, hit her vehicle and had been chasing her car from Isa Drive in Papago, trying to flag her down to get her to pull over and talk to him.

At the time police were interviewing the victim, the car that the victim had described as being driven by Borja was seen driving at a high rate of speed coming from Koblerville and was headed east.

The victim told police that, as she was driving down Isa Drive, Borja pulled to the left side of her car and kept yelling at her to pull over but she continued driving. Shortly after, the victim said Borja called her phone and continued to yell at her to pull over but she hung up. He allegedly continued to call her but she wouldn’t answer any of his calls.

Then, as she was making a right turn at the traffic light by Guangdong Hardware to head west, Borja allegedly pulled to the left side of her car and when he was parallel to her, he allegedly veered right, struck her vehicle, and then fled the scene.

Meanwhile, police did a violator stop on Borja in As Gonno.

During this time, police asked Borja if he did hit the victim’s car and he confirmed that he did. When he was asked why, he said it was because she didn’t want to pull over and talk to him.

Borja was arrested back in 2004 for sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and was jailed. He was also arrested back in 2016 for assault and battery.