136 new cases ID’d in 3 days

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported a total of 136 new COVID-19 cases that were identified in three separate days, bringing the CNMI total to 4,908 cases since March 26, 2020.

CHCC reported yesterday that 44 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, with 42 who were identified on Jan. 30 and two on Jan. 28.

These were in addition to the 92 individuals who were identified and confirmed positive on Jan. 29. Of the 92, a total of 55 were found through contact tracing, 25 through community testing, and 12 through travel testing.

Of the 44 cases reported yesterday, 25 were identified via contact tracing, 12 via community testing, and seven via travel testing. Four of the cases were identified on Rota.

All 136 new cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored, said CHCC.

As of Jan. 31, there were 10 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: five unvaccinated, four vaccinated, one partially vaccinated. One of these 10 is on a ventilator. Three have been discharged.

As of Jan. 29, there have been 4,143 recoveries, 742 active cases, and 23 total COVID-19-related deaths of the CNMI’s 4,908 total cases since March 2020.

Guam confirms five more COVID-related deaths, 10 omicron cases

Guam reported five more COVID-19-related deaths yesterday, bringing the island’s COVID-19 death toll to 290. Guam also reported that 10 individuals were identified as having the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Joint Information Center in Guam reported yesterday the island’s 286th to 290th COVID-19-related deaths.

Guam’s 286th COVID-19-related death was a 63-year-old unvaccinated male with underlying health conditions. He was pronounced dead at the chief medical examiner’s morgue on Jan. 15, 2022. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22, 2021.

The 287th was a 57-year-old vaccinated male with underlying health conditions. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 27. He tested positive on Jan. 27.

The 288th was a 94-year-old vaccinated female with underlying health conditions. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 29. She tested positive on Jan. 30.

The 289th was an 82-year-old vaccinated female with underlying health conditions. she was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 29. She tested positive on Jan. 29.

The 290th was a 76-year-old vaccinated female with underlying health conditions. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 29. She tested positive on Jan. 29.

In a statement from acting Guam Gov. Joshua Tenorio, he said: “Gov. Lou [Leon Guerrero], first gentleman Jeff [Cook], and I pray for comfort for the families of those we’ve lost during this pandemic. Our fight continues and we must use all defenses known to us, especially around those we love and feel most comfortable with. There is no shame in being overly cautious or overly protective; the community will be stronger for it.”