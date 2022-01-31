136 new cases ID’d in 3 days

Guam confirms five more COVID-related deaths, 10 omicron cases
By
|
Posted on Feb 01 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported a total of 136 new COVID-19 cases that were identified in three separate days, bringing the CNMI total to 4,908 cases since March 26, 2020.

CHCC reported yesterday that 44 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, with 42 who were identified on Jan. 30 and two on Jan. 28.

These were in addition to the 92 individuals who were identified and confirmed positive on Jan. 29. Of the 92, a total of 55 were found through contact tracing, 25 through community testing, and 12 through travel testing.

Of the 44 cases reported yesterday, 25 were identified via contact tracing, 12 via community testing, and seven via travel testing. Four of the cases were identified on Rota. 

All 136 new cases have since been isolated and are being actively monitored, said CHCC.

As of Jan. 31, there were 10 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: five unvaccinated, four vaccinated, one partially vaccinated. One of these 10 is on a ventilator. Three have been discharged.

As of Jan. 29, there have been 4,143 recoveries, 742 active cases, and 23 total COVID-19-related deaths of the CNMI’s 4,908 total cases since March 2020.

Guam confirms five more COVID-related deaths, 10 omicron cases
Guam reported five more COVID-19-related deaths yesterday, bringing the island’s COVID-19 death toll to 290. Guam also reported that 10 individuals were identified as having the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Joint Information Center in Guam reported yesterday the island’s 286th to 290th COVID-19-related deaths.

Guam’s 286th COVID-19-related death was a 63-year-old unvaccinated male with underlying health conditions. He was pronounced dead at the chief medical examiner’s morgue on Jan. 15, 2022. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22, 2021.

The 287th was a 57-year-old vaccinated male with underlying health conditions. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 27. He tested positive on Jan. 27.

The 288th was a 94-year-old vaccinated female with underlying health conditions. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 29. She tested positive on Jan. 30.

The 289th was an 82-year-old vaccinated female with underlying health conditions. she was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 29. She tested positive on Jan. 29.

The 290th was a 76-year-old vaccinated female with underlying health conditions. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 29. She tested positive on Jan. 29.

In a statement from acting Guam Gov. Joshua Tenorio, he said: “Gov. Lou [Leon Guerrero], first gentleman Jeff [Cook], and I pray for comfort for the families of those we’ve lost during this pandemic. Our fight continues and we must use all defenses known to us, especially around those we love and feel most comfortable with. There is no shame in being overly cautious or overly protective; the community will be stronger for it.”

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

208 cases ID’d in 2 days

Posted On Jan 31 2022
, By
NMITA
0

NMITA welcomes more opportunities to play Guam

Posted On Jan 31 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 128 new cases, 17 ID’d on Rota

Posted On Jan 28 2022
, By
cover
0

175 new cases ID’d in 2 days

Posted On Jan 27 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you had a booster shot yet of the COVID-19 vaccine?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 1, 2022, 10:54 AM
Sunny
Sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune